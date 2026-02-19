Bharat GI Coffee is now Sundar Pichai-approved! Google CEO savours Malabar Arabica at AI Impact Summit | Watch

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated19 Feb 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Bharat GI Coffee is now Google CEO Sundar Pichai-approved, who savoured the Malabar Arabica blend at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday.

Bharat GI Coffee is a national brand by the Commerce Ministry to promote Geographical Indication-tagged products, and houses coffees from multiple regions like Coorg and Araku Valley.

Sharing Pichai's experience at Bharat GI Coffee booth at the summit, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “When Sundar Pichai drops by for a sip, you know it’s truly worth it! ☕The world is raising a cup to Bharat GI Coffee at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026.”

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

