Bharat GI Coffee is now Sundar Pichai-approved! Google CEO savours Malabar Arabica at AI Impact Summit | Watch

Bharat GI Coffee is now Google CEO Sundar Pichai-approved, who savoured the Malabar Arabica blend at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday.
Bharat GI Coffee is a national brand by the Commerce Ministry to promote Geographical Indication-tagged products, and houses coffees from multiple regions like Coorg and Araku Valley.
Sharing Pichai's experience at Bharat GI Coffee booth at the summit, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “When Sundar Pichai drops by for a sip, you know it’s truly worth it! ☕The world is raising a cup to Bharat GI Coffee at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026.”