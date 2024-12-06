In a major breakthrough in transport technology innovation in India, IIT Madras successfully developed a 410-metre-long Hyperloop test track, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav said on Thursday.

While sharing the video of the Hyperloop test train track on X, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, “Bharat’s first Hyperloop test track (410 meters) completed. Team Railways, IIT-Madras’ Avishkar Hyperloop team and TuTr (incubated startup).”

IIT Madras's team and an incubated startup are working together to develop India's first vacuum train.

IIT Madras's Avishkar Hyperloop team and TuTr IIT-Madras’s team is working on the Avishkar project to design various phases of the Hyperloop train. The technology received a fresh impetus when tech billionaire Elon Musk announced new research into the technology in 2012.

According to ETV Bharat, IIT Madras's Chennai research team for Avishkar Hyperloop comprises at least 76 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The project will be developed in two phases. The first one will involve the construction of the 11.5-kilometre track to demonstrate and certify the technology. After the required tests are completed, the second phase will be initiated to cover the remaining route of around 100 km.

The top speed of the Hyperloop train has been proposed at 1100 kmph, while the operational speed of the system has been proposed at 360 kmph or 100 metres per second, reported Financial Express.

India's first Hyperloop train project Work is underway to develop India's first Hyperloop train, which will operate between Mumbai and Pune. The railway project will reduce the distance between Mumbai and Pune to just 25 minutes, reported Financial Express. The ultra-modern transport plan is yet to be finished.

What is a Hyperloop? A Hyperloop is a very high-speed transport system which will ensure the high-speed movement of a pod, which will be designed as a pressurised vehicle.