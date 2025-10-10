Bharti Singh pregnant with second baby at 41, Katrina Kaif expecting at 42: Doctors share late pregnancy risks and tips

Comedian Bharti Singh announced her second pregnancy recently. At 41, she is set to welcome her second child with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Late pregnancies often spark curiosity, and in Bollywood, they’re becoming increasingly common. More and more leading ladies are choosing to embrace motherhood later in life. Joining the list is Bharti, and reportedly, Katrina Kaif, who is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal in her 40s.

Advertisement

Doctors on pregnancy in the 40s Talking to Livemint, Dr Nidhi Rajotia, Unit Head, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Artemis Hospitals, shared how pregnancy in the 40s is no longer impossible.

With improved healthcare, it is possible to conceive in your 40s despite a decline in fertility. "Many women have healthy pregnancies with the right care, even though fertility naturally declines with age and risks like high blood pressure, diabetes or chromosomal issues can rise. A balanced diet, regular checkups, moderate exercise, and not smoking or drinking alcohol all make a big difference. IVF and genetic testing are two modern treatments that can also help keep pregnancies safe. Pregnancy at 40 can be a happy and healthy time if you get help and take care of yourself," explains Dr Rajotia.

Advertisement

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy with adorable post

Why pregnancy in the 40s can be challenging Many might also consider In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) to embrace motherhood in their 40s, especially those with medical complications.

Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF Hospital Limited, shared that fertility naturally declines in women after 35, due to a decrease in both the number and quality of eggs. By the time a woman reaches her 40s, conceiving naturally becomes more challenging, and the chances of a successful pregnancy without medical intervention drop significantly. Pregnancies at the age of 42 demonstrate that while conception later in life is possible, it often requires careful planning and, in many cases, medical support.

Risks of late pregnancy Talking about risks associated with late pregnancy, Dr Rashmi TN, Consultant at Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, shared that certain medical conditions might affect fertility. Regular tests play a crucial role in determining the overall health to ensure a healthy pregnancy journey.

Advertisement

"Pregnancy after 40 is possible but comes with certain biological considerations. By this age, a woman’s egg reserve and egg quality typically decline. Conditions like ovarian cysts, endometriosis, or fibroids may also affect fertility. That’s why it’s essential to undergo proper screening—ultrasound, AMH testing, and other blood tests—to assess ovarian and uterine health," Dr Rashmi shared.

Dr Murdia explained how pregnancy in the 40s is different from the younger age group. "Pregnancy after 40 carries higher health risks compared to younger ages. Women in this age group are more susceptible to complications such as miscarriage, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and preeclampsia. Additionally, the likelihood of requiring a cesarean section increases, along with longer recovery periods. These challenges stem largely from age-related changes in egg quality and the body’s ability to adapt to the physical demands of pregnancy," he said.

Advertisement

Tips for safe pregnancy after 40 While pregnancy in the 40s can be challenging, it isn't impossible to get pregnant once a woman hits 40.