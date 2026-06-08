‘Bhed Chaal’ vs reality: Unemployed IIT graduate at crossroads; asks Internet what is better — PhD or low-paying job?

An IIT degree, once seen as a sure-shot ticket to a high-paying tech career, is facing a stark reality check. A fresh graduate’s viral plea for career advice has sparked a massive online debate about a tightening software job market, growing AI anxiety, and the collapse of traditional placement expectations.

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Caught between the “bhed chaal” of software engineering roles and the looming threat of AI (artificial intelligence), the fresh BTech holder said he's facing a tight deadline to choose between a low-paying startup internship or pivoting to a PhD in Quantum Computing.

In a viral post, the fresh graduate said, “I have just graduated from Btech IIT and as a usual ‘Bhed Chaal,’ I had also started preparing for SDE (Software Development Engineer), AI ML (artificial intelligence machine learning), Data Science Roles.”

The graduate shared that during the placement season, he gave 7-8 interviews for different roles, including PM, ML, DS, etc., but some were rejected in the first round & 1-2 were rejected in the HR round.

However, the graduate said he had prepared strongly for DSA (Data Structures and Algorithms) but still couldn't secure a single interview in that domain. “Now my college is just over, and I am continuing DSA, System Design, and an off-campus internship (small startup, very low paying),” he wrote in the post.

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So, the unemployed IIT graduate turned to the Internet to solve his dilemma: a PhD in Quantum Computing or to continue with a small-paying job.

“Whether to choose now a PhD path, because I am afraid of AI taking over & so many layoffs already started, in my respective branch (preferring QC) or still apply till the end of June and see the results,” the Redditor asked.

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“Should I really still continue grinding DSA and system design until I have an offer?” He said, while urging the social media users to help him “make a decision fast”.

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What did netizens say? Several social media users acknowledged that the tech job market is very bad right now, but suggested that a PhD is hard too and should only be considered if the IIT graduate actually likes research.

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“I am also from IIT... Job market is totally f**ked up.. I am not getting the R&D jobs I want... Most of them are maintenance or troubleshooting jobs... I rejected a 23 LPA job offer just to do a PhD,” a user suggested.

Another user added, “Dude, same boat, non iit tho lol. If you actually like research, then phd is fine, but don’t do it just to dodge layoffs. industry exp + strong projects > endless leetcode. Also, focus on 1–2 roles, not everything at once. Either way, it’s just stupid hard to find anything right now.”

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While another user suggested, “Going for a PhD is again ‘Bhed Chaal ' if your only reason is ’AI taking over'. You prefer QC because you have heard it's the next big thing in computing. Think for yourself and don't ask random people here. They can't help you. Introspect, understand what you like and don't like.”

Later in the comment section, the fresh graduate shared that he has dropped the idea of a PhD. “My goals are narrowed down further. I have projects in AI, Software, and backend engineering. Choosing one of DS, AI Engineer, or SDE! But I have to narrow down to 1 so that I can completely focus on it.”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.