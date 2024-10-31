Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking: Can Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s horror-comedy outshine Singam’s dominance?

  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking: On November 1, horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces off against action film 'Singham Again'. 

31 Oct 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0, starring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, video goes viral ahead of release date
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0, starring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, video goes viral ahead of release date(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Its time for horror comedy vs action this Diwali. Both "Singham Again" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" are to lock horns at the box office tomorrow i.e. November 1. Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film has added tadka in this franchise as Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit are set to play the role of the famous ghost Manjulika.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 advance booking

According to Sacnilk.com, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already minted 7.56 crore by selling over 2.35 lakh tickets. With block seat numbers, the figure goes up to 9.66 crore.

Among Indian states, the film minted 2.02 crore in Maharashtra, the highest in advance booking, followed by followed by 1.74 crore in Delhi and 1.25 crore in Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh minted over 97.61 lakh, 66 lakh in West Bengal, 49.51 lakh in Karnataka. Notably, all numbers are in accordance with booked seat data.

 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 expectation

This year, horror-comedies “Stree 2” and "Munjya" turned out to be two of the biggest hits at the box office and the makers of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" hope to capitalise the audience interest in the genre. Citing exhibitors, PTI reported that “Singham Again” has secured 60 per cent of the screens, while “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will occupy the remaining 40 per cent. Trade experts have also predicted the film to open at 20-25 crore.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", sees Kartik Aaryan reprise his role as Rooh Baba from the previous film. Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original 2007 film by Priyadarshan, returns to the franchise, with Madhuri Dixit joining as a new addition.

 

Earlier while sharing excitment about the film, Anees Bazmee told news agecny ANI, "I will go everywhere and watch it in the theatre...Because it is very important to watch it in the theatre. ...That what you have done by thinking, that exact reaction is coming or not. Technically, it is called a wanted reaction. You want people to laugh here. You want people to cry here. You want people to be scared here. You want the things you have planned. If the reactions are coming according to the plan, then it means you have done good job."

31 Oct 2024
