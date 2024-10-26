Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0, starring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, video goes viral ahead of release date

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, launched on YouTube on October 25, gaining 8 million views within 15 hours. Fans praised the dance-off and nostalgic elements, while the film's release is set for November 1, competing with Singham Again.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0, starring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, video goes viral ahead of release date
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0, starring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, video goes viral ahead of release date(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0, starring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, was released on YouTube on October 25. Within 15 hours of the launch, the video has received 8 million (80 lakh) views.

Fans cannot get enough of the face-off between Madhuri, a seasoned Kathak dancer, and Vidya, who’s immortalised the character of Monjulika from the first instalment of the horror-comedy franchise.

Netizens’ reactions

“First time esa hua ek hi gana teeno movie me aya ho or hit hua ho (This is the first that that a song is used in three movies and all versions are hits),” wrote one user.

“The fact that they actually used Madhuri’s better dancing skills to form the plot and Vidya’s character getting jealous of it. Loved it!” wrote another.

“Madhuri dixit + Vidya balan + Indian Classical Dance + Shreya ghosal voice = Masterpiece with magic,” posted another user.

“I can't take away my eyes from Madhuri.....gazab yaar (brilliant, man!)...her aura is magnetic,” came from another user.

“Now this is something.. two queens dancing on an iconic track sung by another queen...pure nostalgia,” commented one user.

“Madhuri ji literally proves that she adopted the dancing skills of birju maharaj ji and saroj ji a true shishyaa (student),” commented another.

One user wrote, “I always love mere dholna.....but this time the starting - do dilo ki ye prem kahani le aye dekho kaha....inn lakiro mein milna apna tha janmo pehle likha (This was written centuries back that we’d meet. Just see what two love stories have resulted in). Uff what a lyrics and what a melody..... brilliant Shreya Ghosal.....The entire project music lyrics dance everything is just a therapy to ear and eyes..... tremendously beautiful.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie was directed by Priyadarshan, known for other legendary Bollywood movies like Hera Pheri, Virasat and Garam Masala. Many people still consider the first movie, starring Akshay Kumar, as an iconic one that could not be overshadowed by the second movie, starring Kartik Aaryan.

However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a blockbuster with 265.5 crore minted worldwide. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is releasing on November 1, clashing with Singham Again.

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ami Je Tomar 3.0, starring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, video goes viral ahead of release date

