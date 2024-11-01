Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 movie review: Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy gets thumps up; netizens call it ‘paisa vasool’

  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 movie review: Bollywood's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit has released in theatres. The film has received positive reviews on social media.

Livemint
Updated1 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 audience review OUT: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan pose for a picture (ANI Photo)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 audience review OUT: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan pose for a picture (ANI Photo)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 movie review: The highly anticipated Bollywood movie "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," featuring Kartik Aaryan, has hit theaters today i.e. on November 1. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this third installment of the franchise brings fresh excitement as Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit join the cast to portray the iconic ghost Manjulika.

The public reviews are now puring in on social media. Many have called the movie paisa vasool while some have praise the movie for its impeccable timing.

Here are some public reviews

One user wrote, “This film is pure entertainment! Don't miss it!”

Another user said, “Simply put: WOW! This film is a game-changer!”

Some other user wrote, “Just when I thought it couldn't get any better, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surprised me again!”

“The jokes land perfectly! This is one hilarious movie!”

“A perfect festive film that brings joy to the screen!”

One viewer shared their thoughts on the film's suspense, saying, “The suspense in this movie is on another level! And that dance-off? Mind-blowing!”

Some other user added, “The perfect blend of horror and comedy! This movie hits all the right notes!”

One user added, “What a fantastic film to celebrate the festive season! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 rocks”

Another user praised the on-screen chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri, saying, “The chemistry between Kartik and Tripti is electric! Can’t get enough of them; they sizzle on screen!”

 

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 nailed it! Kartik Aaryan was incredible, as always!”

“The twists in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are next level! Kept us all on our toes!”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also called the film outstanding. Taking to X, he wrote, “Entertainment ka bada dhamaka... Horror + Comedy + Terrific Suspense... #KartikAaryan [excellent] - #AneesBazmee combo hits it out of the park... #MadhuriDixit + #VidyaBalan wowsome. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", sees Kartik Aaryan reprise his role as Rooh Baba from the previous film. Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original 2007 film by Priyadarshan, returns to the franchise, with Madhuri Dixit joining as a new addition.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
