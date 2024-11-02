Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Bumper Diwali opening after Kartik Aaryan's comedy horror mints THIS much

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's comedy thriller made a promising start after earning an estimated ₹35.5 crore on Friday. The third movie of the super-hit franchise, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', featured Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and many other stars.

Despite the Diwali clash at the box office with multi-starrer Singham Again, the movie earned positive responses and sold over two lakh tickets inadvance bookings.