Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s comedy horror maintains excellent hold; mints ₹37 crore

On its second day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made 36.50 crore, resulting in a total collection of 72 crore. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 07:11 AM IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2(X)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan's comedy thriller has continued to make an excellent hold at the box office as it earned an estimated 36.50 crore on Saturday. The third installment of the super-hit franchise, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and several other stars.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected an estimated 72 crore in two days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is by far the biggest opening for Kartik Aaryan and his first 30+ crores net opener at the domestic box office.

Also Read | ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ review: Twice the Manjulikas but half the fun

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

The multi-starrer movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, earned an estimated 36.50 crore on Saturday, day 2, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Milking the Diwali weekend's benefit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw a total occupancy of 75.06% in movie theatres across the country, according to Sacnilk.

The movie received tremendous response in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, etc.

Also Read | SRK’s ‘cameo’ in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 amuses netizens

On its opening day on November 1, the film had collected 35.5 crores despite clash at the box office with multi-starrer Singham Again. The movie sold over two lakh tickets in first-day advance bookings and earned an estimated 17.12 crore from it.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. It's a horror-comedy. It is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. The film was officially announced in March 2023.

The movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee, who is receiving praises for his work.

Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 audience review: Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy gets thumps up

“It's my birthday today and it is the best birthday gift I could ever get. I am happy that audience is loving our film. I personally go to theatres and watch films with audience. I love to see their live reactions,” Bazmee told ANI.

“I don't consider it a 'clash'. Both films released on the same day.I hope both do good business and become successful,” he added.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 07:11 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s comedy horror maintains excellent hold; mints ₹37 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.000.00
      Chennai
      80,571.000.00
      Delhi
      80,723.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.