Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s comedy horror maintains excellent hold; mints 37 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s comedy horror maintains excellent hold; mints ₹37 crore

Livemint

On its second day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made 36.50 crore, resulting in a total collection of 72 crore. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan's comedy thriller has continued to make an excellent hold at the box office as it earned an estimated 36.50 crore on Saturday. The third installment of the super-hit franchise, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and several other stars.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected an estimated 72 crore in two days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is by far the biggest opening for Kartik Aaryan and his first 30+ crores net opener at the domestic box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

The multi-starrer movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, earned an estimated 36.50 crore on Saturday, day 2, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Milking the Diwali weekend's benefit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw a total occupancy of 75.06% in movie theatres across the country, according to Sacnilk.

The movie received tremendous response in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, etc.

On its opening day on November 1, the film had collected 35.5 crores despite clash at the box office with multi-starrer Singham Again. The movie sold over two lakh tickets in first-day advance bookings and earned an estimated 17.12 crore from it.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. It's a horror-comedy. It is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. The film was officially announced in March 2023.

The movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee, who is receiving praises for his work.

“It's my birthday today and it is the best birthday gift I could ever get. I am happy that audience is loving our film. I personally go to theatres and watch films with audience. I love to see their live reactions," Bazmee told ANI.

“I don't consider it a 'clash'. Both films released on the same day.I hope both do good business and become successful," he added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.