Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s movie breaches ₹200 crore mark, mints THIS much on Wed

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, surpassed 200 crore in global box office earnings, reaching 208 crore worldwide and 148 crore in India. However, its collection declined to 10.50 crore on November 6, down from 14 crore the previous day.

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's movie has earned an estimated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>148.50 crore till Thursday.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s movie has earned an estimated ₹148.50 crore till Thursday.(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy movie breached the 200 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection, reported industry tracker Sacnilk on Wednesday. The movie has earned an estimated 208 crore worldwide and 148 crore in India (Net). 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed a downward trend in its box office collection on Wednesday. It earned 10.50 crore (India Net) on November 6, compared to 14 crore on Tuesday, November 5. Movie's gross collection stood at 165.6 crore. The movie witnessed an overall 25.82% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday. The movie witnessed a gradual decline in its audience, with cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad still showing some interest.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 crosses 200 crore mark worldwide

The third franchise of the superhit Bollywood horror comedy, reportedly surpassed the 200 crore mark worldwide on Tuesday and became the fifth Bollywood movie of the year to do so, according to Sacnilk.

The movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee and scored approximately 20 crore gross on Tuesday which took the movie's total collection to around 208 crore worldwide in five days after its release. The collection also includes 165 crore from domestic and 43 crore from overseas box office. The movie witnessed strong response during the weekend in major cinema chains, including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 07:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s movie breaches ₹200 crore mark, mints THIS much on Wed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.