Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's movie breaches 200 crore mark, mints THIS much on Wed

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's movie breaches ₹200 crore mark, mints THIS much on Wed

Livemint

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan, surpassed 200 crore in global box office earnings, reaching 208 crore worldwide and 148 crore in India. However, its collection declined to 10.50 crore on November 6, down from 14 crore the previous day.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's movie has earned an estimated 148.50 crore till Thursday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy movie breached the 200 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection, reported industry tracker Sacnilk on Wednesday. The movie has earned an estimated 208 crore worldwide and 148 crore in India (Net).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed a downward trend in its box office collection on Wednesday. It earned 10.50 crore (India Net) on November 6, compared to 14 crore on Tuesday, November 5. Movie's gross collection stood at 165.6 crore. The movie witnessed an overall 25.82% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday. The movie witnessed a gradual decline in its audience, with cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad still showing some interest.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 crosses 200 crore mark worldwide

The third franchise of the superhit Bollywood horror comedy, reportedly surpassed the 200 crore mark worldwide on Tuesday and became the fifth Bollywood movie of the year to do so, according to Sacnilk.

The movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee and scored approximately 20 crore gross on Tuesday which took the movie's total collection to around 208 crore worldwide in five days after its release. The collection also includes 165 crore from domestic and 43 crore from overseas box office. The movie witnessed strong response during the weekend in major cinema chains, including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

This marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', setting a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

