Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan's comedy thriller has crossed the ₹100-crore mark at the box office with its third day earrings on Sunday. The third installment of the super-hit franchise, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and several other stars.

According to Sacnilk, the film minted an estimated ₹33.5 crore on Sunday, taking the total earnings of the film to ₹106 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 Even though the multi-starrer movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's per day earning fell by 9.46%, it minted an estimated ₹33.5 crore on Sunday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The total occupancy of movie theatres across the country for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also fell by nearly 8% on Sunday. The film saw a total occupancy of 67.27% on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

The movie received tremendous response in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, etc.

Kartik Aaryan's largest opener yet Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become Kartik Aaryan's largest opening yet, marking his first film to cross the ₹30 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office.

On its opening day on November 1, the film had collected ₹35.5 crores despite clash at the box office with multi-starrer Singham Again. The movie sold over two lakh tickets in first-day advance bookings and earned an estimated ₹17.12 crore from it.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest entry in the popular horror-comedy series directed by Anees Bazmee.

Set in Kolkata, West Bengal, the film follows Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, as he faces off against the iconic ghost Manjulika, portrayed by both Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in a surprising twist.