Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan's comedy horror mints 164.2 crore worldwide

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s comedy horror mints ₹164.2 crore worldwide

Livemint

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, has earned 164.2 crore worldwide, with 127.2 crore from India. Despite a strong opening, the film saw a drop in earnings and occupancy on Monday, settling at 17.5 crore for day 4.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan's comedy thriller has earned 164.2 crore at the box office globally. The third installment of the super-hit franchise, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and several other stars.

According to Sacnilk, the film minted an estimated gross 127.2 crore at the Indian box office and 37 crore overseas.

After performing well at the box office for its first weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed a sharp decline in earnings on Monday. The horror comedy minted 17.5 crore on day 4 of its release.

With this, the net earnings for the film in India has crossed 123.5 crore.

The total occupancy of movie theatres across the country for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also fell sharply on Monday. The film saw a total occupancy of 37.45% on Monday, according to Sacnilk.

Kartik Aaryan's largest opener yet

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become Kartik Aaryan's largest opening yet, marking his first film to cross the 30 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office.

On its opening day on November 1, the film had collected 35.5 crores despite clash at the box office with multi-starrer Singham Again. The movie sold over two lakh tickets in first-day advance bookings and earned an estimated 17.12 crore from it.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest entry in the popular horror-comedy series directed by Anees Bazmee.

Set in Kolkata, West Bengal, the film follows Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, as he faces off against the iconic ghost Manjulika, portrayed by both Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in a surprising twist.

The film blends humor and psychological horror, with comic relief from a strong supporting cast. As Rooh Baba tries to manage ghostly chaos, the plot introduces new scares and laughs, continuing the franchise's entertaining legacy.

