Horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released on Diwali, has grossed over ₹ 200 crore. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it stars Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit. Fans eagerly await its OTT release on Netflix in January 2025, while Aaryan celebrates his success and upcoming birthday.

Horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", which released on November 1 on the festival occasion of Diwali, has earned over ₹200 crore at the box office. The audience who could not watch the movie on big screen are now awaiting for its OTT release date.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", the third film in the horror comedy franchise, was directed by Anees Bazmee. Produced by T-Series, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release date here: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is likely to come on Netflix on January 2025.

Aaryan, who turns 34 on November 22, thanked the audience for an advance birthday gift.

He also admitted that he had a "dream" moment as he danced with Madhuri Dixit to the iconic song 'Pehla Pehla Pyar' from her 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. However, the moment came with a 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' twist.

Kartik took to his Instagram account where he was seen performing a slow, romantic dance with Madhuri, who starred as 'Manjulika' in the horror comedy. But just as fans were lost in nostalgia, Madhuri transformed into her 'Manjulika' avatar and playfully grabbed Kartik by the neck.

Kartik captioned the post, “Living my dream. Rooh Baba and Manju in every universe. #BackToWork #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

The song 'Pehla Pehla Pyar' was originally sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam, with music composed by Raam Laxman and lyrics by Dev Kohli. Madhuri's performance in the original song with Salman Khan is still remembered by fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two are basking in the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.