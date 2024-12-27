Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release date: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which became Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener of his career, is now set to make its OTT debut after raking in remarkable numbers at the box office.

The film, directed by Anees Azmee, also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.

This horror-comedy, among the top-grossing movies of 2024, centres around paranormal events connected to the haunted legacy of Manjulika.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Rooh Baba, a fearless and witty protagonist, while Vidya Balan reprises her iconic role as Manjulika. The story also has a romantic subplot involving Rooh Baba and Meera, played by Triptii Dimri. But what is unmissable is Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene dancing to the famous Mere Dholna song. This song was also part of the first and second Bhool Bhulaiyaa films.

The first part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, while the second, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box office collection The film minted massive box office numbers, opening at ₹36.60 crore. In terms of its overall box office collection, the film earned ₹389.27 crore worldwide, while its collection in India stood at ₹311.27 crore gross, according to data by Sacnilk.com.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: When and where to watch on OTT? The blockbuster horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will stream on OTT platform Netflix from today, December 27.