Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer gets 4.5 crore views in a day: Fans notice 'cameo' by Netflix, Majnu Bhai's painting in movie

The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released on October 9, garnered over 4.5 crore views in 24 hours. Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika, joined by Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated10 Oct 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer gets 4.5 crore views in a day: Fans notice 'cameo' by Netflix, Majnu Bhai's painting in movie
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer gets 4.5 crore views in a day: Fans notice ‘cameo’ by Netflix, Majnu Bhai’s painting in movie(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer was released on October 9. Withing 24 hours, the trailer received over 4.5 crore views and over 41,000 comments.

The trailer promised a number of surprises, with Vidya Balan is back in the movie series. She was the original “Manjulika” but was not there in the second part of the movie. In the movie, she seems to be playing a prominent role.

Two of the biggest surprises are Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit, both expected to have meaty roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, some fans have noticed the cameo of Majnu Bhai's painting in the movie. Majnu Bhai's painting, originally featured in Welcome, has been a part of pop culture since its release. Sagar "Majnu" Pandey is a character from the 2007 movie.

Anil Kapoor played the character in the movie as a key and entertaining moment in the film revolves around the auction of a unique painting. The artwork, created by the kind-hearted yet short-tempered Majnu Bhai, depicts a horse with a donkey riding on its back.

The painting is seen in the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both movies are directed by ace Bollywood filmmaker Anees Bazmee.

“From getting trolled in a movie to giving cameo in a Movie, Majnu Bhai's painting have come a long way,” commented one user while another called it, “The legendary painting of majnu bhai.”

“Only legends noticed that painting of majnu bhai,” another user wrote.

Netflix also makes a “cameo” appearance in the trailer. Fans posted comments like “Netflix kisne chalu Kiya sallaaaa was epic” and “Wow, netflix doing guest appearance".

Watch the trailer to find out why. Here’s a hint: it happens at after 2 minutes and 45 seconds of the trailer:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release date

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third instalment of the horror-comedy movie, is likely to ride on the massive success of another recent release in the same genre, Stree 2. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, will release on the occasion of Diwali on November 1.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 03:36 PM IST
      Popular in News

