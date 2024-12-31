Standup comedian Ravi Gupta interviewed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan on YouTube for Netflix India. Released on December 27, the session promoted the film's OTT launch after its successful box office run.

Gupta asked the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars to read two separate horror stories. The stories turned out funny rather than scary, partly because of Ravi Gupta’s hilarious reactions and partly because Vidya and Kartik were in no mood to scare people. After the story narration was over, Gupta shared a theory about ghosts.

"I have a theory about ghosts. You know, ghosts always possess humans from behind," the standup comedian said. "I didn't know that," Kartik responded.

Vidya, however, spontaneously responded to the theory, acting like she was being possessed from behind. She suddenly became serious, looked startled and said, “Ya, tell me."

Kartik exploded in laughter, and Vidya joined in. Ravi Gupta looked shaken about the impromptu reaction and smiled, “Arey yaar (Come on)!"

Earlier, Ravi Gupta spoke about Vidya refreshing old memories as she returned to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

“Aapki puraani yaadein taaza ho gayi? Ke main kabhi thi, aur phir se wapas ban rahi hoon, chudail (Does it refresh old memories? You used to be one. But, now, again, you’re a witch)," Gupta asked Vidya.

Kartik laughed aloud at Ravi’s comments. Vidya replied while laughing, “I never stopped being a witch."

Ravi Gupta said, "Aap log khatarnaak log ho, yaar (You people are dangerous)."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, after releasing on November 1, minted ₹311.28 crore worldwide in seven weeks. As per media reports, the horror-comedy movie was made with a budget of ₹150–195 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had its OTT debut on December 27. The movie, also starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav, is now streaming on Netflix.