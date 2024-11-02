Hello User
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Stree 2 Box Office collection Day 1: Who's winning the battle of horror comedy?

Livemint

Stree 2 has set a high box office standard with 590 crore, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 must overcome significant hurdles to compete. Despite a strong opening, the latter needs to gather momentum to rival the established success of Stree 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Stree 2: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to be an intense competitor of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 at the box office.

Stree 2 has already set a high bar at the box office earning over 590 crore domestically within 50 days and aiming to reach the 600-crore mark, which would make it the highest-grossing Hindi horror-comedy.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would need to surpass multiple records to challenge Stree 2's success.

To take the top spot, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would have needed to exceed Stree 2's opening day collection of 51.8 crore. However, the Kartik Aaryan film managed to collect just 35.5 crore.

Now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will have to match Stree 2's quick entry into the 100-crore club within two days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

With a strong fanbase and excitement around the continuation of the popular franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to pose significant competition.

According to Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 performed best in West Bengal as well as Delhi, UP, and East Punjab.

As said, this is by far the biggest opening for Kartik Aaryan and his first 30+ crores net opener at the domestic box office.

The film has had a significant opening, essential in its clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. With word of mouth leaning towards the positive, it is anticipated to enjoy an outstanding first weekend, potentially surpassing 100 crores net.

Stree 2

For Stree 2, the India net collections now stand at 554.85 crore while the gross collection is 662.25 crore. With 128 crore from the overseas market, the worldwide box office collection for the Amar Kaushik directorial is 790.25 crore.

Stree 2 has already beaten some of the biggest movies of 2023, such as Dunki ( 454 crore), Tiger 3 ( 464 crore) and Gadar 2 ( 686 crore), in overall box office collection. The only movies still ahead of the family entertainer are Animal, Pathaan and Jawan.

