During his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bhuvan Bam shared a deeply emotional story. It was about his father’s health struggles and how it affected a major milestone in his life.

As the first phase of the quiz show ended, Bhuvan Bam recalled being in the hospital when his YouTube channel reached 10 million subscribers. However, the joy was overshadowed as his father had suffered a brain stroke.

The surgery had impacted his memory, and he could no longer recognise his family. While sitting beside him, Bhuvan heard his father say, “My son is Bhuvan. He has gone somewhere. When he comes back, I’ll tell you what he does.”

This continued for weeks, making it difficult for him to celebrate his success.

However, a turning point came when his father was watching KBC. A question about Old Delhi appeared, and his father answered it even before the options were shown.

That response sparked an hour-long conversation, something that had not happened in a long time. Then, suddenly, his father asked to see Bhuvan’s Diamond Play Button, a rare moment of recognition and connection.

Hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan praised Bhuvan. The Bollywood legend said, “It is a moment of pride for parents when they see their children succeed.”

During the show, Bhuvan Bam shared a special memory from his early career when his parents first discovered his content. He recalled how his mother’s colleagues once asked her, “There’s a guy named Bam, is he your son?”

Bhuvan Bam’s father also found out through his mother and later even helped him create more content.

Bhuvan Bam lost his parents to COVID-19 The popular social media influencer lost both his parents to COVID-19. On June 12, 2021, Bhuvan Bam shared a heartbreaking Instagram post, revealing the news.

He wrote that nothing felt the same without his Aai and Baba and that everything, his home, dreams and life, had fallen apart within a month.