In a viral video, a Pakistani paarglider tries to salute a chief guest by parachuting but fails to land properly, crashing in front of the stage. The incident, from November 2023 during Gilgit Baltistan's Independence Day, has attracted significant attention online.

The video has gone viral on social media, garnering over 360k views. Several social media reacted to the video.

"When you don't focus on your core Job," one of the users commented.

Another added, "These watchmen of ours can see the tunnels and perform tricks like monkeys on the orbits."

"That landing was straight out of a Spider- Man movie-just like the Green Goblin!" commented another user.

One of the users said, "When the average Pakistani finds out free biryani is being distributed."

"Not a day goes by without Pakistan pulling off something like this," said another user.

"This can only happen in Pakistan," added another.

