Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan who has expressed support for 90 hour workweeks for company employees, is pulling in the big bucks — earning around ₹51 crore per year, which is a whopping 535 times more than his average employees' annual salary.

According to The New Indian Express, Subrahmanyan’s salary for 2023-24 was an eye-popping ₹51 crore. Here's a breakdown: Base salary of ₹3.6 crore, prerequisites worth ₹1.67 crore, Commission of ₹35.28, and retirement benefits of ₹10.5 crore — totalling ₹51 crore.

As per HR Katha, his salary is 534.57 times higher than the median salary of L&T employees, which was around ₹9.55 lakh in FY23-24.

L&T Clarifies Stance L&T on January 9 issued a clarification on Subrahmanyan's remark on the 90-hour work week. A company spokesperson, in a statement, said Subrahmanyan's remarks reflected the larger ambition for India, which emphasised achieving extraordinary outcomes by making extraordinary efforts.

“The chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward,” said the Larsen and Toubro spokesperson, while clarifying the chairman's comment.

“At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.”

Netizen's Reaction to L&T chief's 90-hour week statement Posting on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a netizen addressed Subrahmanyan's thoughts, and posed the common man's lifestyle.

“Dear sir, after one or two years of marriage, nobody stares at their wife or spouse. But yes, those hardworking people who work for your company don't have 7 to 8 servants to do the pending jobs piling up at home like washing clothes, cleaning cars, taking their kids for a movie, or clearing their doubts, or just simply cleaning out a cupboard or getting a haircut,” user Poornima wrote.