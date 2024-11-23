‘Big risk’: Flight passenger captures Iceland volcano spewing lava, netizens alarmed | Watch viral video

A volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland erupted recently, marking its 10th eruption since 2021 after 800 years of dormancy. The latest eruption creates a three-kilometre fissure and its aerial footage has gone viral.

Iceland's volcano near Grindavik suddenly spewed hot lava and smoke into the air on November 20. The Public Defense Department of the State Police Commissioner released an image of the eruption on the Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes.
A volcano near Grindavik in Iceland, located on the Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes, recently spewed hot lava into the air. This marks the volcano’s 10th eruption since 2021 after eight centuries of dormancy. The European country, one of the world’s volcanic hot spots, witnessed the sixth eruption in the region since December 2023.

After eight centuries of silence, this Iceland volcano has roared back to life in a spectacular fashion. The volcano, located on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland, erupted for the seventh time this year.

The November 20, 2024, eruption sent plumes of smoke into the sky as the lava made its way towards a major tourist spot nearby - the Blue Lagoon. The once-in-a-lifetime aerial view of the eruption was captured by passengers aboard a plane flying above the volcano. The video footage captured by an easyJet passenger named Kayleigh has gone viral. The passenger shared the breathtaking aerial view of the spectacle, which shows bellowing magma turning the landscape orange.

Social media reaction

“My life has peaked. Nothing is ever topping this. Volcano erupted last night in Iceland,” the caption to the post says, which has amassed 56 lakh views and 66,000 likes. Netizens strongly reacted to the post, as one user wrote, “Flying so close? with ashes? Looks like a big risk to me honestly.”

A second user sarcastically commented, “There’s something dystopian about hearing the pilot calmly state “please remain seated with your seatbelt securely fastened as your health & safety is our #1 priority” as they cruise past an exploding volcano. Well, Unless we hit a bird or get struck by flying flaming volcanic stones of death.” 

A third user stated, “Imagine this happening and your seat is on other side of the plane.” A fourth user replied, “I’m not sure u realize how dangerous this is. Airborne volcanic ash destroys plane engines.”

Other users on X called the footage “incredible,” “mesmerizing” and “amazing.” Another user said, “Might be scary moment for all passengers.”

