BigBasket customer weighs onions to find it’s less in quantity, says the company is ‘fleecing thousands daily like this’

After a complaint about receiving less than a kilogram of onions, BigBasket refunded the customer but allegedly blocked the customer's account. Social media reactions highlighted issues with online grocery orders.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published5 Sep 2024, 12:46 PM IST
A BigBasket customer has claimed that he received just 844 grams of onions instead of the full kilogram he ordered. When he complained about the missing quantity, his account was allegedly blocked.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bhavye Goel from Chandigarh mentioned placing a 1 kg onion order with BigBasket. The post has been viewed over 6.5 lakh times on the micro-blogging platform.

According to Goel, after he raised an issue about receiving fewer onions than he ordered, BigBasket refunded the difference. However, they later blocked his account, he claimed.

He slammed the company for overcharging customers by not delivering the right amount of goods. He pointed out that the company was prompt in charging extra when the vegetables weighed slightly more than ordered.

“That’s 1kg onions for your from @bigbasket_com. I complained ~> they refunded and then blocked my account. They charge you like leeches even if 1g is extra and fleecing thousands daily like this,” the BigBasket customer wrote.

BigBasket responded to Goel’s complaint though it was a standard response. “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. Our team will reach out to you soon and help you in the best possible manner, rest assured,” the grocery delivery service under Tata Digital posted.

Goal hit back at the company: “Your Grievance Officer and CEO Team have not been able to reply to my mail for the past three days now and here you are doing fake lip service.”

Netizens react

Several social media users have reacted to the post.

“Thanks for letting us know. I never weighed becos of the blind trust. Forget weighing, I'm going to stop buying groceries from them,” one user wrote.

“Avoid ordering non MRP (Non packed ) stuff from these fast delivery portals. The vegetables, fruits, etc are not fresh and good,” suggested one user.

“These issues are common. Never order Vegetables from these online platforms. Have someone local to deliver or better check the quality yourself and buy from store. Lot of people don’t check the weight and raise issues is the reason this happens,” commented another user.

