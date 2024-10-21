Bigg Boss 18: Did Salman Khan refer to death threats? Bhai says, ‘What all I’m going through…’ | Watch video

Despite facing death threats from the Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan continues filming Bigg Boss season 18 and other projects. Salman Khan has received multiple death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang members over the past few years

Updated21 Oct 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 18 amid security threat following death of Baba Siddique
Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 18 amid security threat following death of Baba Siddique(PTI)

Undeterred by death threats from gangsters, Salman Khan, is in no mood to halt his professional commitments. The Bollywood superstar is continuing his Bigg Boss season 18 shooting and other projects as well. Moreover, the Dabang star is not even shying away from dropping references to death threats he is facing from the Bishnoi gang in front of the camera.

A video clip of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 18 has been doing rounds online. In the viral video, Salman Khan can be heard as saying , “What all I am going through in my life and I have to come and handle this…”

 

"Mere par bhi bahut saare laanchan lagaye gaye hain (I have been accused of many things). I know what my parents go through," he added in another clip.

There is no exact information about the date of shooting of this Bigg Boss Season 18 episode. Few days ago, senior Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique, who used to have close ties with Salman Khan, was shot dead in Mumbai. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility of the death of Baba Siddique.

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding 5 crore from the Bollywood actor, following which the Crime Branch began a probe an official said on Friday.

A case was registered at Worli police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion after the city’s traffic control room received the message on its WhatsApp helpline on Thursday afternoon, he said.

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Bishnoi gang whose members had also opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April.

Social media reaction to Salman Khan's reference to death threats on BB episode

Several social media users hailed the superstar for maintaining his professionalism despite facing multiple death threats. Many empathised with the actor and highlighted the emotional stress he must be facing. 

“Honestly, he deserves a hug,” said a social media user on X.

“I am feeling so sad for Salman Khan he has done enough for India and now he is very helpless may Allah pak help him [sic]”

“He should have taken a week off but then people would have said he is scared . So I can see why he came [sic]”

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBigg Boss 18: Did Salman Khan refer to death threats? Bhai says, ‘What all I’m going through…’ | Watch video

      Popular in News

