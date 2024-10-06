Bigg Boss 18 contestants: 7 celebrities likely to take part in Salman Khan’s reality show and their controversies

Names like Karan Veer Mehra and Nia Sharma have recently emerged as potential Bigg Boss 18 contestants. In fact, Sharma’s name was announced as the “first confirmed contestant” after director Rohit Shetty declared it on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, both of them have dismissed entering the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan.

Here are 7 celebrities who are rumoured to be part of the reality show this year:

Sameera Reddy

The Bollywood actress acted in movies like Race, Taxi Number 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. In 2003, Reddy faced criticism for endorsing a skin-lightening cream, with accusations of promoting unrealistic beauty standards and colourism. She later apologised, stating she was unaware of the ad's negative impact.

Digvijay Rathee

Digvijay Rathee, a finalist on MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, was eliminated alongside Kashish due to a twist by Uorfi Javed and Munawar Faruqui. He faced controversy after a bodyweight remark during a press meet. It led to disagreements with fellow celebrities Shreya Karla and Shubhi Joshi over his stance on fitness and self-acceptance.

Akriti Negi

Akriti Negi is also from MTV Splitsvilla X5. While she admitted to a "flirty bond" with Siwet Tomar and a "situationship" with Sachin Sharma, she denied Digvijay’s claims that she told him "I love you" before the show. She also allegedly formed a new connection with Jashwant during the show.

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra, an actor and writer from Kota, Rajasthan, is known for his roles in TV shows like Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Mariam Khan, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya and Titli. Mishra quit the show Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer as he felt his role was dragging.

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami, an actor who achieved a prominent role as the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was later removed from the show by the makers due to allegations of problematic behaviour on set. In the Bigg Boss 18 promo, an actor says he was humiliated in public by the producers of a show. Some assume that it was Dhami.

Nyra Banerjee

The actress, whose real name is Madhuurima Banerjee, holds an LLB degree. She was previously linked to co-actor Nishant Singh Malkani. However, both of them have refuted the rumours.

Chahat Pandey

