Bigg Boss 18 contestants: 7 celebrities likely to take part in Salman Khan’s reality show and their controversies

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, will have its grand premiere on October 6. Here are 7 celebrities who are rumoured to be part of the show.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Oct 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Bigg Boss 18 contestants: 7 celebrities likely to take part in Salman Khan’s reality show and their controversies(Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)

Names like Karan Veer Mehra and Nia Sharma have recently emerged as potential Bigg Boss 18 contestants. In fact, Sharma’s name was announced as the “first confirmed contestant” after director Rohit Shetty declared it on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, both of them have dismissed entering the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: When and how to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan’s reality show

Here are 7 celebrities who are rumoured to be part of the reality show this year:

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy

The Bollywood actress acted in movies like Race, Taxi Number 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. In 2003, Reddy faced criticism for endorsing a skin-lightening cream, with accusations of promoting unrealistic beauty standards and colourism. She later apologised, stating she was unaware of the ad's negative impact.

Digvijay Rathee

Digvijay Rathee

Digvijay Rathee, a finalist on MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, was eliminated alongside Kashish due to a twist by Uorfi Javed and Munawar Faruqui. He faced controversy after a bodyweight remark during a press meet. It led to disagreements with fellow celebrities Shreya Karla and Shubhi Joshi over his stance on fitness and self-acceptance.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan’s reality show gets first confirmed contestant

Akriti Negi

Akriti Negi

Akriti Negi is also from MTV Splitsvilla X5. While she admitted to a "flirty bond" with Siwet Tomar and a "situationship" with Sachin Sharma, she denied Digvijay’s claims that she told him "I love you" before the show. She also allegedly formed a new connection with Jashwant during the show.

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra, an actor and writer from Kota, Rajasthan, is known for his roles in TV shows like Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Mariam Khan, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya and Titli. Mishra quit the show Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer as he felt his role was dragging.

Also Read | Can reality shows like Bigg Boss retain their charm without top stars as hosts?

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami, an actor who achieved a prominent role as the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was later removed from the show by the makers due to allegations of problematic behaviour on set. In the Bigg Boss 18 promo, an actor says he was humiliated in public by the producers of a show. Some assume that it was Dhami.

Nyra Banerjee

Nyra Banerjee

The actress, whose real name is Madhuurima Banerjee, holds an LLB degree. She was previously linked to co-actor Nishant Singh Malkani. However, both of them have refuted the rumours.

Also Read | OTT Bigg Boss: Elvish Yadav gets stern warning from Anil Kapoor over ’not funny’

Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey, an actor and member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made her acting debut as Mishti in Pavitra Bandhan. Her most recent role was in Nath – Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani. In June 2020, Pandey and her mother were arrested and jailed for allegedly breaking into her uncle's apartment, vandalising it and assaulting him.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 04:26 PM IST
