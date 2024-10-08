Bigg Boss 18 contestants: Actress Eisha Singh asks donkey how it is feeling; netizens react, ’Can’t figure out how…’

Eisha Singh engaged in a chat with Gadhraj, a donkey contestant on Bigg Boss 18. Despite her attempts to interact and feed him, the donkey remained uninterested, leading to amusing reactions from social media users regarding the show's dynamics.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Oct 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Bigg Boss 18: Actress Eisha Singh asks donkey how it is feeling; netizens react, 'Can't figure out how many…'
Bigg Boss 18: Actress Eisha Singh asks donkey how it is feeling; netizens react, ’Can’t figure out how many…’(Screengrab from YouTube/ Colors TV)

Bigg Boss 18: Actress Eisha Singh was seen having a lengthy discussion with Gadhraj, the donkey who is one of the contestants of the reality show, hosted by Bollywood icon Salman Khan. She started chatting with Gadhraj while the donkey was busy chewing his share of grass.

“How are you feeling in the house? After all, your brothers are here... Look up if you agree with me,” she said even though the animal was still busy with the grass.

As the donkey did not respond to her, Eisha apparently got upset and wondered why Gadhraj was not paying attention to her. “Are you in Bigg Boss’ team?” she asked in a promo shared by Colors on social media.

She also tried feeding the animal while it was resting. The attempt failed as the donkey preferred lying down.

Eisha Singh is a TV actress, who entered the Bigg Boss house for its 18th season during the premiere on October 6. She gained fame for her role as Zara Siddiqui in ZEE TV’s social drama Ishq Subhan Allah, where she addressed issues like Triple Talaq.

Eisha’s discussion with the donkey has garnered hilarious reactions from social media users.

“It is feeling exactly how you are feeling (in Bigg Boss house),” wrote one user while another posted, “Bro, Bigg Boss is getting more and more boring. I can't figure out how many donkeys are out there, one or 8-10.”

“This time there are way too many people who do ‘overacting’,” commented another.

‘Jai Shree Ram’

Earlier, when Eisha entered the Bigg Boss house for the first time, she said “Jai Shree Ram” a number of times. Many social media users claimed that she was trying to use it for votes while some netizens did like her saying so.

Eisha is not the only one who tried interacting with the donkey. In another promo, actress Shrutika Arjun Raaj claims she is doing “toilet training” for the donkey. Shrutika predominantly works in Tamil and Malayalam movies.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBigg Boss 18 contestants: Actress Eisha Singh asks donkey how it is feeling; netizens react, ’Can’t figure out how…’

