Bigg Boss 18 contestants: Viral Bhabhi Hema Sharma once ‘thrown out like dog’ by Salman Khan’s team

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Hema Sharma had previously claimed that she was treated badly and humiliated by Salman Khan's security when all she wanted was a picture with him.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Hema Sharma with Salman Khan on set of Bigg Boss 18
Hema Sharma with Salman Khan on set of Bigg Boss 18

As Hema Sharma, popularly known as ‘viral Bhabhi’, enters the Bigg Boss house for the reality show's 18th season, an old interview of the actress has re-surfaced online where she claimed she was thrown out like a dog, “all because I wanted one picture with Salman Khan”.

Sharma, who is popular on social media for her dance videos, had starred in Salman's ‘Dabangg 3’.

In June last year, the actress shared that she really wanted to work in ‘Dabangg 3’ and had done everything in her capacity for it, all because she wanted to meet Bollywood star Salman Khan.

In an interview with FirstPost, Sharma shared that she had a scene was with Salman sir and was very happy and thankful for the opportunity. However, she said, the scene was shot without Salman, and she was very disappointed.

Hema Sharma shared that she spoke with a lot of people to get a chance to meet the star, including Pandit Janardhan, who also came on ‘Bigg Boss’. Pandit Janardhan had assured her that he'll make it happen and the duo took to meet Salman.

However, she said, they were treated badly and humiliated instead.

“I can’t tell you how badly I was treated and humiliated, I was thrown out like a dog all because I wanted to click one picture with him,” she added.

She claimed Salman’s security also threatened to ban Pandit Janardhan's entry.

Sharma had claimed that she was humiliated in front of a unit of 100 people, which included several people she knew personally. “I couldn't sleep for 10 days after that. All I wanted was to meet Salman sir and to click a picture with him.”

She had clarified that Salman was not present at the spot where the incident unfolded “but he was there in the vicinity and could have intervened and handled the situation”.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

However, if true, this will not the first incident when Salman’s security has come under scanner for acting like rowdies and showing no regard to people around the star.

 

 

 

 

7 Oct 2024, 11:47 AM IST
