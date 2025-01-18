Bigg Boss 18 offers a grand prize and a unique trophy. The show's prize money has varied over the years, with past winners receiving amounts between ₹ 25 lakh and ₹ 1 crore.

Bigg Boss 18 has raised excitement not only for its drama and entertainment but also for the grand prize awaiting the winner.

Bigg Boss has seen changes in its prize money over the years. During the initial five seasons, the winner’s prize was a hefty ₹1 crore. However, subsequent seasons witnessed fluctuations, with amounts ranging from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

For instance, in Bigg Boss 12, actress Dipika Kakkar won ₹30 lakh while the late Sidharth Shukla took home ₹50 lakh as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Similarly, Tejasswi Prakash won ₹40 lakh in Bigg Boss 15, and MC Stan secured ₹31.8 lakh in Bigg Boss 16.

Last year’s winner, Munawar Faruqui, was awarded ₹50 lakh. The lowest prize money was in 2015 when Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati took home ₹25 lakh.

The Bigg Boss 18 winner will walk away with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a trophy that reflects the season’s unique theme. According to reports, the trophy this year is an all-gold design, inspired by the luxurious interiors of the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss not only about prize money Bigg Boss is, however, not only about the prize money as contestants are reportedly compensated on a weekly basis. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has reportedly hefty amounts to some celebrities in the past.

Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson reportedly earned ₹2.5 crore for her three-day appearance in Season 4. In 2015, Bollywood actress Rimi Sen reportedly earned ₹2 crore per week., Wrestler The Great Khali and cricketer Sreesanth were reportedly paid ₹50 lakh per week during their stints in Season 4 and Season 12, respectively.

Bigg Boss 18 finale The top 5 contenders of Bigg Boss 18 are Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra. The BB18 grand finale will be broadcast on Colors TV and Jio Cinema on January 19. The finale episode will start at 9:30 pm and is likely to last for three hours.