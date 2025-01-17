Bigg Boss 18 Finale LIVE Streaming: The Bigg Boss 18 finale grand finale is almost here! Hosted by Salman Khan, this season's electrifying journey has come to a thrilling end as the top Bigg Boss18 contestants battle it out for the coveted title.

With Shrutika Arjun out and Chahat Pandey's elimination during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on January 12, there now remain 7 finalists. Still, the excitement for this drama and emotional farewell-full finale remains higher than ever.

Check all the details on Bigg Boss 18 winner announcement date timings, top 5 contestants, how to live stream the finale, watch the nail-biting moments unfold in real-time, and more:

Bigg Boss 18: Top 5 contenders Rajat Dalal Vivian Dsena Karanveer Mehra Chum Darang Avinash Mishra Who will be the Bigg Boss season 18 winner? In a curious search for the answer, we used Google Gemini AI to analyze trends and make predictions.

According to the Gemini AI, Rajat Dalal is most likely to win because of his popularity and knack for creating engaging content. His ability to entertain and connect with viewers gives him a slight edge over his competitors.

Also Read | Watch: Chahal to make Bigg Boss 18 appearance amid divorce rumours

Bigg Boss: When and where to watch Catch the spectacle of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, on Colors TV and Jio Cinema on January 19.

The finale of the reality show will begin at 9:30 pm and could last for three hours.

Bigg Boss: Voting lines With the Bigg Boss finale approaching, fans can support their favourite contestants through the official voting platform, JioCinema. Voting lines are open until Sunday, January 19, at 12 PM.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: JioCinema releases tribute video for Karan Veer Mehra

Bigg Boss: Current Voting Trends According to the Bigg Boss voting trend today, Rajat Dalal is leading with 41% of the votes, with Vivian Dsena following close behind at 29%.