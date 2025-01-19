Bigg Boss 18 Finale LIVE: The countdown to unveil the Bigg Boss 18 winner has begun, with only few hours left for the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale show to begin.
Who are the top 5 finalists in the race to claim Bigg Boss 18 title?
The top five finalists include Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra.
What is the cash prize the winning contestant will take home after winning Bigg Boss 18?
As the highly-anticipated Bigg Boss 18 finale is set to premiere tonight with the finalists battling it out for the winner's trophy, the winner will take home a whopping ₹50 lakh - the same amount as last season. This season's Bigg Boss 18 winner will also take home an all-gold design trophy that matches the luxurious interiors of the Bigg Boss house.
Notably, past Bigg Boss winners were Munawar Faruqui (Season 17 - ₹50 lakh), Dipika Kakkar (Season 12 - ₹30 lakh), Sidharth Shukla (Season 13 - ₹50 lakh), Tejasswi Prakash (Season 15 - ₹40 lakh), and MC Stan (Season 16 - ₹31.8 lakh).
Catch all updates about Bigg Boss 18 winner here
Bigg Boss 18 Finale LIVE: Jio Cinema drops finale sneak-peek, ‘Dance aur…’
Bigg Boss 18 Finale LIVE: Jio Cinema in a post on Instagram stated, “Dance aur dosti ka dikhega perfect combination, aaj raat Grand Finale mein khoob hoga celebration. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18GrandFinale aaj raat 9.30 baje @ColorsTV aur #JioCinema par."
Bigg Boss 18 Finale LIVE: When and where to watch Bigg Boss 18 finale today?
Bigg Boss 18 Finale LIVE: Viewers can watch the Bigg Boss 18 finale tonight on Colors TV and JioCinema at 9:30 PM. It is most likely that the winner will be announced post-midnight.