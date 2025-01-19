Bigg Boss 18 Finale LIVE: Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum, Eisha Sing, Avinash Mishra in the race

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 Finale LIVE: Some hours later, excited fans will get the answer to Big Boss 18 winner. The day will determine who will succeed Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Stay tuned for latest Bigg Boss 18 latest updates.