Bigg Boss 18: JioCinema releases ‘tribute video’ for Karan Veer Mehra; netizens react

JioCinema released a tribute video for Karan Veer Mehra, highlighting his role in Bigg Boss 18. Fans praised his ‘main character energy’, while others expressed hope for his success despite feeling betrayed by housemates.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published14 Nov 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Bigg Boss 18: JioCinema releases ‘tribute video’ for Karan Veer Mehra; netizens react
Bigg Boss 18: JioCinema releases ‘tribute video’ for Karan Veer Mehra; netizens react(Screengrabs from X/JioCinema)

JioCinema has shared a “tribute video” for actor Karan Veer Mehra on social media. “Karan and his main character energy,” the social media account wrote while sharing the video on the Bigg Boss contestant.

“Karanveer just casually reminding us who the main character is… Spoiler: it’s him!” wrote one social media user while another called the actor the “CENTRE OF ATTRACTION” in Bigg Boss 18.

Also Read | Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old for sending threat messages to Salman Khan

“This whole week was about karan. Promos, episodes, live feed and now this reel! Still people have audacity to ask What is he doing in the show,” commented one Bigg Boss 18 fan.

“If he gets the right feedback, he will come back stronger than anyone,” remarked one user.

Also Read | Salman Khan ‘sleepless’ after Baba Siddique’s murder: Zeeshan

“Karan Veer Mehra put his all efforts in friendship but in return he got backstabbers around him. Let’s hope for the best and I hope he will realise that nobody is with him in this house,” came from another.

Bigg Boss 18 promo

In another update from Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the makers shared a promo showcasing an intense task to decide the next “Time God” of the house. A voiceover in the clip announced that a “Bagga Tea Corner” had been set up in the living area.

The promo promises excitement as contestants battle for the coveted title. Contestants had to steal tea from the shop. The participant with the most tea packets at the end of the task would earn the title of Time God.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants Salman Khan ‘dead’

The promo showed contestants racing to collect tea packets while others tried to block their attempts. Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar stood out as they fiercely competed to grab the maximum tea.

In a dramatic moment, Rajat climbed a tall structure to protect his stash, sparking an argument with other contestants. They claimed Bigg Boss had instructed participants not to go to any corners. But, Rajat defended himself, stating he was in an open space.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBigg Boss 18: JioCinema releases ‘tribute video’ for Karan Veer Mehra; netizens react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.