JioCinema released a tribute video for Karan Veer Mehra, highlighting his role in Bigg Boss 18. Fans praised his ‘main character energy’, while others expressed hope for his success despite feeling betrayed by housemates.

JioCinema has shared a "tribute video" for actor Karan Veer Mehra on social media. "Karan and his main character energy," the social media account wrote while sharing the video on the Bigg Boss contestant.

“Karanveer just casually reminding us who the main character is… Spoiler: it’s him!" wrote one social media user while another called the actor the “CENTRE OF ATTRACTION" in Bigg Boss 18.

"This whole week was about karan. Promos, episodes, live feed and now this reel! Still people have audacity to ask What is he doing in the show," commented one Bigg Boss 18 fan.

“If he gets the right feedback, he will come back stronger than anyone," remarked one user.

“Karan Veer Mehra put his all efforts in friendship but in return he got backstabbers around him. Let’s hope for the best and I hope he will realise that nobody is with him in this house," came from another.

Bigg Boss 18 promo In another update from Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the makers shared a promo showcasing an intense task to decide the next "Time God" of the house. A voiceover in the clip announced that a "Bagga Tea Corner" had been set up in the living area.

The promo promises excitement as contestants battle for the coveted title. Contestants had to steal tea from the shop. The participant with the most tea packets at the end of the task would earn the title of Time God.

The promo showed contestants racing to collect tea packets while others tried to block their attempts. Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar stood out as they fiercely competed to grab the maximum tea.

In a dramatic moment, Rajat climbed a tall structure to protect his stash, sparking an argument with other contestants. They claimed Bigg Boss had instructed participants not to go to any corners. But, Rajat defended himself, stating he was in an open space.