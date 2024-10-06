Hello User
Bigg Boss 18 LIVE: From Hrithik Roshan's life coach, BJP leader to 'viral bhabhi'; Check full list of 18 contestants

  • Bigg Boss 18 premiered with Salman Khan hosting and features 18 contestants, including notable television actors Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Eisha Singh.

Bigg Boss 18: The Salman Khan-hosted show will have 18 contestants this year.

The 18th season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss began on Sunday with a grand premiere hosted by Salman Khan. There are 18 contestants who will participate in Bigg Boss 18.

Here is the final list of Bigg Boss 18 contestants

Karan Veer Mehra

Television actor Karan Veer Mehra is set to appear in Bigg Boss 18. He started his career with the show Remix in 2005. He won season 14 of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has also starred in movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and Blood Money.

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena made his debut with the television show Kasam Se in 2008. He is known for his popular shows, such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and Madhubala—Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, making him a household name.

Shehzada Dhami

Another television actor to join the list of Bigg Boss 18 contestants is Shehzada Dhami, known for his roles in his roles in shows such as Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shubh Shagun and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Avinash Mishra

The actor is the next contestant on Bigg Boss. Mishra made his debut with Sethji in 2017. He is popular for playing Shantanu Mazumdar in television shows such as Yeh Teri Galiyan and Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh, a co-actor with Vivian Dsena on the television show Sirf Tum, is the next contestant of Bigg Boss 18.

Nyrraa Banerji

Nyra Banerjee works mainly in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industry. She is popular for her role in Star Plus's drama series Divya Drishti. She had also participated in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Gunaratna Sadavarte

Gunaratna Sadavarte is a lawyer from Maharashtra known for contesting the plea for Maratha reservation under the category of socially and educationally backward communities (SEBC). He argued that the reservation for Marathas was unconstitutional, according to reports.

Chaahat Pandey

The television actress has essayed the role of Pakhi Parekh in the television show, Hamari Bahu Silk, Durga Aneja in Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya and Mahua/Krishna in Nath.

Arfeen Khan

Life coach and author Arfeen Khan is the next contestant of the popular reality show. He has worked with popular Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan.

Sara Arfeen Khan

Arfeen Khan's wife, Sara, is also a part of the show. She is an actress and television host popular for her role as Alka Tiwari in Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein and host in Kahi Suni.

Tajinder Singh Bagga

The next contestant on the 18 Bigg Boss participants listis BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. He is a part of the youth wing of BJP, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He is also known as ‘Twitter troll.’

Hema Sharma or ‘Viral Bhabhi’

Hema Sharma is an actress and a social media celebrity. She is popularly known as‘viral Bhabhi’ for her dance videos on social media. She has also starred in movies such as Dabangg 3, Yamala Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and One Day: Justice Delivered.

Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal is a fitness trainer and an influencer. He was reportedly booked for rash driving for allegedly hitting a biker.

Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne is a television actress known for portraying Pakhi on the popular show ‘Anupamaa.’

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar is an actress and photo model known for her work in Hindi movies from 1989 to 2000.

Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik is a television popular for her role in Star Plus show, Pandya Store.

Chum Darang

The actress from Arunachal Pradesh is known for her role in the movie Badhai Do.

Shrutika Arjun Raaj

Shrutika Arjun Raaj is the winner of the Tamil show Cooku with Comali.

