Bigg Boss 18: ‘Pookie baba’ Aniruddhacharya’s BB house visit sparks meme fest, netizens say ‘baba maya mein doob…’

Bigg Boss Season 18: Aniruddhacharya, known as 'pookie baba', made a guest appearance at the show's premier and gifted Salman Khan a Bhagavad Gita. He also humorously discussed marriage with the actor.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published7 Oct 2024, 07:28 AM IST
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan (left), Baba Aniruddhacharya (right)
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan (left), Baba Aniruddhacharya (right)(Screengrab)

Bigg Boss 18: Internet's favourite “pookie baba” Aniruddhacharya made a guest appearance at the premiere event of the much-anticipated season 18 of 'Bigg Boss' on Sunday.

In view of the theme of the premiere – Time Ka Taandav – the spiritual guru gifted Bollywood star Salman Khan, the host of the reality show, a copy of the holy Bhagavad Gita.

Aniruddhacharya's visit to the Bigg Boss house and his interaction with Salman caught social media's attention almost immediately, sparking a meme fest.

Check out some hilarious memes that surfaced online after baba's visit to Bigg Boss house:

“Duniya ko Maya Moh se Door karte karte, Baba ji khud Maya Main doob Gaye. (While guiding everyone to stay away from the worldly things, Baba ji himself got caught in them),” a user said.

“But ye to bol raha tha ye hamare Sanskar me nahi hai. (But he said this [Bigg Boss] is not our culture),” another added.

An old video of Aniruddhacharya also surfaced online. In the clip, the pookie baba was bashing the reality show and had claimed that he rejected the offer to be a part of the reality show because of the use of abusive language in it.

Notably, Aniruddhacharya was just making a guest appearance at the show, and is not participating as a contestant, clarified his X team.

Here's what ‘pookie baba’ Aniruddhacharya asked Salman Khan:

Like every fan of the Bollywood star, pookie baba too wanted to know when Salman would finally find “the one” for him and get married.

Known for speaking his heart, Aniruddhacharya asked Salman Khan, “Kab karenge shaadi? (When will you get married?)”.

However, Salman, with his witty humour, said he's perfectly fine being single and sees no immediate need for marriage.

The spiritual guru also suggested that he'll look for a suitable match for the Bigg Boss host and promised that the girl he'd find would stay. To which Salman quipped, “Humko bhagodi chahiye. (I need the one who runs).”

When and where will Bigg Boss 18 air?

Bigg Boss fans can catch Season 18 on Colors TV and JioCinema from October 6 (Sunday) onwards.

 

 

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 07:28 AM IST
      Popular in News

