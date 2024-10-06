Bigg Boss 18 prize money: How much do contestants earn? Who are highest-paid celebs over the years? Check details

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with yet another season. The grand premiere of Salman Khan's hosted show, Bigg Boss 18, will stream on Sunday, October 6. One of the show's highlights is the winner's cash prize.

Over the last 17 seasons of Bigg Boss, with the theme and contestants of the show, the prize money of the show, too, has evolved.

Here's a look at cash prize amount in the last 17 seasons of Bigg Boss

The first season of Bigg Boss streamed in 2007. Actor Rahul Roy won the season. Roy won a cash prize of ₹1 crore. Arshad Warsi hosted the season.

Actor and reality show participant Ashutosh Kaushik won the show's second season, bagging ₹1 crore as a cash prize. The season hosted by actress Shilpa Shetty streamed in 2008.

Vindu Dara Singh won the third season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, in 2009. He received ₹1 crore as a cash prize.

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari won the Bigg Boss Season 4 trophy and ₹1 crore as a cash prize. This was the first season in which Salman Khan hosted the show.

Similar to the previous four seasons, the cash prize for Bigg Boss Season 5 was ₹1 crore. Television actress Juhi Parmar won the show.

Bigg Boss Season 6 marked a shift from the previous seasons' cash prizes. The cash prize amount was changed to ₹50 lakh from ₹1 crore. Actress Urvashi Dholakia won this season.

The cash prize of ₹50 lakh remained the same until season 10. Actress Gauhar Khan won season 7, Gautam Gulati won season 8, and reality show star Prince Narula bagged the trophy for season 9. Season 10 was won by Manveer Gurjar.

From season 11 onwards, the cash prize amount was reduced further and it varied across various season. Bigg Boss season 11 was won by actress Shilpa Shinde, who won ₹44 lakh as cash prize.

Actress Dipika Kakkar bagged ₹30 lakh as a cash prize after winning Bigg Boss season 12.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13 and took home ₹50 lakh. In Bigg Boss 14, television actress Rubina Dilaik won ₹36 lakh.

Actress Tejaswi Prakash bagged the first position in Bigg Boss 15; she won ₹40 lakh as a cash prize. The winner of the next season was MC Stan, who took ₹31.8 lakh home.

Last year's winner, Munawar Faruqui, won ₹50 lakh after bagging the first position in Bigg Boss 17.

Highest-paid contestants Apart from the winning amount, one reason Bigg Boss is in the news is the contestants who are paid the highest every year.

Pamela Anderson: The Canadian-American actress was reportedly paid ₹2.5 crore for her three-day stay at the house, making her the highest-paid contestant in the show's history.

Rimi Sen: The Dhoom actress features in Bigg Boss 9. She was reportedly paid ₹2 crore on signing the show.

The Great Khali: The professional wrestler was reportedly paid ₹50 lakh weekly during his stay at the Bigg Boss house.

Sreesanth: Similar to the Great Khali, the cricketer was reportedly paid ₹50 lakh weekly during the show's tenure.