Bigg Boss 18 prize money: How much do contestants earn? Who are highest-paid celebs over the years? Check details

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is on October 6. The show has seen evolving cash prizes since its start in 2007. The winner of the first season, Rahul Roy won 1 crore, while Munawar Faruqui took home 50 lakh in season 17.

Riya R Alex
Updated6 Oct 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Bigg Boss 18 will begin today.
Bigg Boss 18 will begin today.(PTI)

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with yet another season. The grand premiere of Salman Khan's hosted show, Bigg Boss 18, will stream on Sunday, October 6. One of the show's highlights is the winner's cash prize.

Over the last 17 seasons of Bigg Boss, with the theme and contestants of the show, the prize money of the show, too, has evolved.

Here's a look at cash prize amount in the last 17 seasons of Bigg Boss

The first season of Bigg Boss streamed in 2007. Actor Rahul Roy won the season. Roy won a cash prize of 1 crore. Arshad Warsi hosted the season.

 

Actor and reality show participant Ashutosh Kaushik won the show's second season, bagging 1 crore as a cash prize. The season hosted by actress Shilpa Shetty streamed in 2008.

Vindu Dara Singh won the third season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, in 2009. He received 1 crore as a cash prize.

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari won the Bigg Boss Season 4 trophy and 1 crore as a cash prize. This was the first season in which Salman Khan hosted the show.

Similar to the previous four seasons, the cash prize for Bigg Boss Season 5 was 1 crore. Television actress Juhi Parmar won the show.

Bigg Boss Season 6 marked a shift from the previous seasons' cash prizes. The cash prize amount was changed to 50 lakh from 1 crore. Actress Urvashi Dholakia won this season.

 

The cash prize of 50 lakh remained the same until season 10. Actress Gauhar Khan won season 7, Gautam Gulati won season 8, and reality show star Prince Narula bagged the trophy for season 9. Season 10 was won by Manveer Gurjar.

From season 11 onwards, the cash prize amount was reduced further and it varied across various season. Bigg Boss season 11 was won by actress Shilpa Shinde, who won 44 lakh as cash prize.

Actress Dipika Kakkar bagged 30 lakh as a cash prize after winning Bigg Boss season 12.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13 and took home 50 lakh. In Bigg Boss 14, television actress Rubina Dilaik won 36 lakh.

Actress Tejaswi Prakash bagged the first position in Bigg Boss 15; she won 40 lakh as a cash prize. The winner of the next season was MC Stan, who took 31.8 lakh home.

 

Last year's winner, Munawar Faruqui, won 50 lakh after bagging the first position in Bigg Boss 17.

Highest-paid contestants

Apart from the winning amount, one reason Bigg Boss is in the news is the contestants who are paid the highest every year.

Pamela Anderson: The Canadian-American actress was reportedly paid 2.5 crore for her three-day stay at the house, making her the highest-paid contestant in the show's history.

Rimi Sen: The Dhoom actress features in Bigg Boss 9. She was reportedly paid 2 crore on signing the show.

The Great Khali: The professional wrestler was reportedly paid 50 lakh weekly during his stay at the Bigg Boss house.

Sreesanth: Similar to the Great Khali, the cricketer was reportedly paid 50 lakh weekly during the show's tenure.

Karanvir Bohra: The popular television actor was paid 20 lakh per week for participating in Bigg Boss 12.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBigg Boss 18 prize money: How much do contestants earn? Who are highest-paid celebs over the years? Check details

