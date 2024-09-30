Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan’s reality show gets first contestant; TV actress officially confirmed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

For the upcoming 18th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, television actress Nia Sharma has been announced as the first confirmed contestant.

The new season is set to begin airing on October 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. While there has been plenty of speculation about this year’s participants, Nia’s name is the first to be officially confirmed.

The announcement was made during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which aired on September 29 night. Nia, who recently appeared on the reality show Comedy Chefs, was a guest on the Khatron Ke Khiladi finale, where host Rohit Shetty revealed that she would be entering the Bigg Boss house.

Nia managed a nervous smile as fellow celebrities congratulated her. Nia Sharma has reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss several times in the past but has always declined.

Actor Karan Veer Mehra was crowned the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. He beat Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff to win the trophy, a cash prize of ₹20 lakh and a brand-new car.

As for whether Karan Veer Mehra will join Bigg Boss 18, he mentioned that he has no plans but didn’t rule it out, telling News18, "You never know when a plan could be made,” he shared."

Bigg Boss 18 Bigg Boss 18 promises to bring some fresh twists this year, as hinted by a recent promo featuring Salman Khan. Along with Nia Sharma, rumoured contestants include Shilpa Shirodkar, Nyra Banerjee and Shoaib Ibrahim. However, no other names have been confirmed yet.

Salman Khan’s celebrated show comes after the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 in August, with Anil Kapoor as the host. The top five finalists were Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik and Naezy.

