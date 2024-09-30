Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan’s reality show gets first contestant; TV actress officially confirmed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Bigg Boss 18 will feature a popular TV actress as the first confirmed contestant. It was announced on September 29 during Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's finale. Salman Khan returns as host, with the season starting on October 6.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published30 Sep 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan’s reality show gets first contestant; TV actress officially confirmed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan’s reality show gets first contestant; TV actress officially confirmed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14(Screengrab from YouTube/ Colors TV)

For the upcoming 18th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, television actress Nia Sharma has been announced as the first confirmed contestant.

The new season is set to begin airing on October 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. While there has been plenty of speculation about this year’s participants, Nia’s name is the first to be officially confirmed.

Also Read | SRK’s remark on ’retirement’ comparing Dhoni goes viral:‘Na Kar Ke Bhi 10 IPL..’

The announcement was made during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which aired on September 29 night. Nia, who recently appeared on the reality show Comedy Chefs, was a guest on the Khatron Ke Khiladi finale, where host Rohit Shetty revealed that she would be entering the Bigg Boss house.

Nia managed a nervous smile as fellow celebrities congratulated her. Nia Sharma has reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss several times in the past but has always declined.

Actor Karan Veer Mehra was crowned the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. He beat Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff to win the trophy, a cash prize of 20 lakh and a brand-new car.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Net Worth: Where has the Bollywood actress invested?

As for whether Karan Veer Mehra will join Bigg Boss 18, he mentioned that he has no plans but didn’t rule it out, telling News18, "You never know when a plan could be made,” he shared."

Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 promises to bring some fresh twists this year, as hinted by a recent promo featuring Salman Khan. Along with Nia Sharma, rumoured contestants include Shilpa Shirodkar, Nyra Banerjee and Shoaib Ibrahim. However, no other names have been confirmed yet.

Salman Khan’s celebrated show comes after the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 in August, with Anil Kapoor as the host. The top five finalists were Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik and Naezy.

Also Read | Can reality shows like Bigg Boss retain their charm without top stars as hosts?

Sana Makbul won the show and took home a cash prize of 25 lakh. The event was streamed live on JioCinema for Premium subscribers.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBigg Boss 18: Salman Khan’s reality show gets first contestant; TV actress officially confirmed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    169.40
    12:04 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2.9 (1.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    368.15
    12:04 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    0.85 (0.23%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    287.15
    12:04 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    -6.2 (-2.11%)

    NTPC share price

    441.75
    12:04 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    4.2 (0.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,650.00
    12:00 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    464.35 (6.46%)

    NMDC share price

    245.85
    12:00 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    10.75 (4.57%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat share price

    1,104.40
    12:00 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    47.9 (4.53%)

    JM Financial share price

    149.20
    11:59 AM | 30 SEP 2024
    6.45 (4.52%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.