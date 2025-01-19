Ahead of Bigg Boss grand finale on January 19, the housemates experienced a tense moment during the episode aired on January 18. Karan Veer Mehra’s comment about Vivian Dsena’s daughter did not end up well with the contestants.

It was a roast segment hosted by popular comedian duo Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. During the segment, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh and Rajat Dalal formed one team. The other team comprised Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang.

When it was Karan’s turn to roast Vivian, he joked that while Vivian claims everyone knows him, ironically, his own daughter did not recognise him. He remarked, “Vivian Dsena tereko bachha bachha janta hai. Yaar, jo khudka bachcha hai usine nahi pehchana.”

Karan’s joke did not impress any of the contestants, either. The room fell silent. Even his own team members preferred not to laugh at the joke. Karan asked everyone to clap to break the uncomfortable silence.

The comment did not sit well with Vivian, who felt it was “too personal”. He interrupted Karan to express his displeasure. “That was not cool,” said a serious-looking Vivian.

“Masti kar raha hoon, yaar (I’m just kidding),” Karan said.

“Waise bhi do saal ka baccha kisiko nahi pehchanta (A 2-year-old doesn’t recognise anyone anyway),” Vivian added.

Karan insisted that he was saying whatever was given to him in the script. However, Vivian refused to accept the logic. Karan apologised and seemed intimidated by Vivian’s reaction. He tried lighting up the situation by cracking more jokes. But, he apparently forgot the script after the interruption. He had to read it again to deliver the jokes.

Chum Darang reacts Even Chum Darang, Karanveer’s alleged love interest in the show, felt it was sensitive.