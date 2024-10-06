Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Bigg Boss 18: When and how to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan's reality show, check live-streaming details

Bigg Boss 18: When and how to watch grand premiere of Salman Khan's reality show, check live-streaming details

Livemint

  • Bigg Boss 18: The popular reality show returns with its 18th season on October 6, hosted by Salman Khan. This year's theme is Time Ka Tandav.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan to return as the host for the new season of reality show.

Yet another season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss will start with a grand premiere on Sunday.

Bollywood star, Salman Khan will return as the host for Bigg Boss 18 this year.

The grand premiere of the popular reality show will start at 9 pm IST on Sunday, October 6. Interested viewers can watch the show on ColorsTV and JioCinema. The makers of the show have decided a new theme and will bring in new contestants for Bigg Boss 18.

On October 4, Salman Khan shared the promo of Bigg Boss 18 on his official X handle. According to the promo, the theme for Bigg Boss 18 is Time Ka Tandav. The promo also features Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 18, where he could be seen talking to the past and future of his AI-generated versions.

Colors TV shared a BTS clip of the show with a voiceover that said, “Iss baar Bigg Boss jante hain gharwalon ka future (This time Bigg Boss knows the future of the contestants)."

The theme Time Ka Taandav has a unique tagline saying,

“Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, there will be a turmoil in the house as the wrath of time will rule in Bigg Boss)."

The prize money for the 18th season is Bigg Boss is around 50 lakh, as per reports. The prize money was same in the last season. In last season of the reality show, Bigg Boss 17, stand-up comedian and social media celebrity, Munawar Faruqui, emerged as the winner. He won the prize money and a brand new Hyundai Creta.

According to reports, some of the expected contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Sameera Reddy, Digvijay Rathee, Nia Sharma, Akriti Negi, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Baba Aniruddhacharya, and Shehzada Dhami.

