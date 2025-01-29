Popular actor Karan Veer Mehra is enjoying the limelight after his Bigg Boss 18 win. His close bond with fellow contestant Chum Darang has been the talk of the town. The two had earlier stated that they were just friends and would decide on their relationship outside the reality show. However, their latest pictures have left fans speculating.

Recently, Karan and Chum attended Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash, where they were spotted posing with celebrities like Farah Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Karan’s latest social media post featuring just him and Chum.

In the pictures, Karan is seen holding Chum close while she appears happy and playful around him. He captioned the post with a cryptic message. While sharing a couplet written by Tehzeeb Hafi, he hinted at something special between them.

“Maine jo kuch bhi socha hua hai woh meh waqt aanay pe kar jaunga,

Tum mujhe zeher lagti ho aur main kissi din tumhe pee k mar jaunga”

The lines can be roughly translated to:

“Whatever I have planned, I shall do when the time is right.

You feel like poison to me, and one day, I shall drink you and perish."

Social media reactions ChumVeer fans have reacted excitedly, flooding the comments with love and admiration for the duo. Let’s take a look at some of the comments.

“Karan, thank you for this surprise,” wrote one fan.

“ChumVeer ship just sailed AND HOWWWWW,” posted one fan while another wrote, “Oh my gosh you guys look so adorable together…. Sending lots of love from USA.”

“Touchwood touchwood, no nazar to you pyaare babies!” commented another.

“Kahi hum marr hi na jaye butterfly. I hope hum jis ka wait kr rhe h woh ho jaye ChumVeer,” came a poetic reply.