Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale LIVE streaming: When and where to watch, finalists - all you need to know

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale LIVE streaming: Just a week after the grand finales of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 18 and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, the ongoing Bigg Boss Kannada is also gearing up for the Grand Finale of Season 11, where the champion would be crowned.

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 began on September 29, 2024, with 20 contestants, and has now narrowed down to five finalists, who will compete in the grand finale on Sunday. This season marks the final appearance of actor Kichcha Sudeep as the host. He had hosted Big Boss Kannada 11 since its inception in 2013.

Kichcha Sudeep had earlier hinted about his departure from the reality show. He took to X to share an emotional note, stating that it was an “unforgettable journey” for him.

How to Watch Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale Live online Fans can catch the live streaming of Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale on Colors Kannada or stream it live on Jio Cinema. Additionally, Tata Play users can watch the event through the Tata Play app.

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Finale: Date, timing of streaming Big Boss Kannada 11 finale is scheduled to stream on Sunday, January 26 at 6pm. It was also streamed on Saturday, January 25.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 finalists: Who are the top contestants? Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 started with 20 contestants. Out of those contestants, only these five made it to the Grand Finale:

Trivikram has been a strong performer. He was also two-time captain, and is a favourite with the audience.

Bhavya Gowda qualified to the finale, but was eliminated on Saturday, January 25, marking an end to her journey in Bigg Boss Kannada 11.

Rajat Kishan (Bujji): The wild card sensation who impressed with his bold moves.

Mokshitha Pai has survived the most number of nominations in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11.

Hanumantha: is known to be a strategic player who has been very consistent with his performance throughout the show

Fan Predictions: Who Will Win Bigg Boss Kannada 11? Amid all the buzz for the grand finale, fans have been predicted that Hanumanth could emerge as the Big Boss Kannada 11 winner. Netizens are now claiming that Hanumantha and Trivikram have made it to the top two.

How to vote for your favorite contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Finale The winner will be decided depending on audience votes. Fans have been voting for their favorite contestants throughout the week, and the contestant with the highest number of votes will take home the trophy and prize money.

Fans can vote for their favourite contestant for Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Finale by registering on the JioCinema app. After opening the app, click on the Bigg Boss section, and vote for the one you wish to save.