In his first blog after coming out of jail in the snake venom case, Big Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav, shared his experience and struggle of being in prison and about the effect of the development on his family members. In his 14-minute-long video, the YouTuber started his video on a positive note asking whether his fans missed him or not.

Moving ahead in the video, he admitted that his time in jail was a “very bad phase of his life". He also expressed his gratitude towards the people who supported him and announced that he would focus on his work in the coming time. He also said that he has been away from Gurgaon for over a week and will surely visit the city soon.

Elvish Yadav's ‘bad phase of life’

Talking about the time he spent inside jail, Elvish Yadav said, “The one week that went by, no doubt, was a very bad phase of life. What to talk about the time I was inside (jail). Let's start a new chapter on a positive note. All those who supported me didn't support me, talked badly or well about me, thanks to all. I can only thank everyone. I am back to my work."

After talking about his time in jail, Evlish Yadav said that he has full faith in the judiciary and expressed his confidence that things will fall into place in the coming time.

"Na hum kuch ghalat kehte hai, na kuch ghalat karte hai (Neither do I do nor speak anything wrong)," he added. Talking about this phase in life, Elvish said, "I'll face this too. God forbid anyone should face such problems the way I had to. But it's ok, part of life. I'll tackle this too."

Elvish Yadav's Holi plans

Elvish Yadav also shared his plans for the upcoming Holi festival. The YouTuber said that will celebrate the festival of colour with his family in Surat. His blog also included his conversation with his mother, Sushma Yadav after he reached home. Expressing the agony of seeing her child inside jail, Yadav's mother Sushma Yadav said that those seven days felt like "seven lifetimes".

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!