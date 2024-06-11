Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants: Is the Vada Pav girl participating in the show? Here's all we know

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants: Is the Vada Pav girl participating in the show? Here's all we know

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 3 include viral sensation Chandrika Dixit, social media star Vishal Pandey, and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actors Harshad Chopda and Shehzada Dhami.

Vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit, originally from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, is a street food vendor in Pitampura's Sainik Vihar

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is among the most anticipated web series, especially since Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has been announced as its host. The real-life drama show is set to begin on June 21 on JioCinema, and is said to feature some of the popular names from the social media's circuit.

According to an India Today report, the viral vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit is a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Originally from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Chandrika, a street food vendor in Pitampura's Sainik Vihar, become a viral sensation after an argument with Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation members who allegedly tried to remove her stall.

Also read: Elvish Yadav case: Gurugram Court grants bail to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Along with Chandrika, social media star Vishal Pandey will also be a part of this reality show.

The India Today report, citing sources, said the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actors Harshad Chopda and Shehzada Dhami have been roped in for this new season of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Shehzada recently made headlines for his removal from the show over unprofessional conduct, and producer Rajan Shahi has also discussed the separation from Harshad owing to creative differences.

Also read: Former ’Bigg Boss’ contestant accuses ’friend’ of rape, case registered in Delhi

To add on the drama, ‘Temptation Island’ winners Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta are also among the confirmed contestants of the show. The two had witnessed rise and fall of their love during the show.

Chestha had later accused Nikhil of being in a pre-existing relationship and deceiving her, which prompted Nikhil to initiate a defamation lawsuit against her.

Among the various personalities, social media creators Abhi and Niyu, known for their YouTube series '100 Reasons to Love India,' are anticipated to participate in the reality show.

Earlier, the Bigg Boss had commented on Anil Kapoor taking over as the host of the show, saying, “Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse aging, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless."

Also read: Bigg Boss helps JioCinema limit viewership loss post IPL

“It feels a bit like going back to school, and trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone – laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it!" they had added.

The initial seasons of the show were hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan, respectively.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.