Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale: Kritika Malik to exit first in final round, claims social media post; fans react

Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale: Social media is abuzz with speculations and rumours surrounding the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale. There are claims that YouTuber Kritika Malik will be evicted from the finale on the fifth spot.

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 01:08 PM IST
YouTuber Kritika Malik was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT.
YouTuber Kritika Malik was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT.

The grand finale of the third season of Bigg Boss OTT is all set to be aired on Friday. With less than a few hours remaining for the announcement of the Bigg Boss OTT-3 winner, social media is fraught with predictions and speculations about the winner of the latest season of the reality TV show. According to an update shared by Bigg Boss fan account The Khabri, YouTuber Kritika Malik has been evicted from the show on the fifth spot.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: When is Grand Finale? Date, time, finalists, prize and…

Kritika Malik is a social media influencer who rose to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. The social media influencer and actor is married to YouTuber Armaan Malik, who is also a participant in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik has also participated in the reality show.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3's grand finale will be broadcasted on Jio Cinema on Friday.

Also Read | OTT Bigg Boss: Elvish Yadav gets stern warning from Anil Kapoor over ’not funny’

Will Kritika Malik exit from the finale first?

So far, there has been no official information about Kritika Malik's exit in the show. However, an Instagram post by Khabri claimed that the social media influencer will be evicted from the finale on the fifth spot.

“#BiggBossOTT3 finale update !! #KritikaMalik gets evicted on the 5th spot. Bhabi out 😭 Top4 - Sai , Naezy , Sana & Ranvir.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT: Sena leader seeks action against show over ‘absolute vulgarity…’

Fans react to Kritika Malik's eviction

The post has received hundreds of likes since it was shared on Instagram on Friday. Several social media users expressed their disappointment over Kritika's eviction. Whereas, many others expressed their happiness over the same.

Also Read | Deepak Dhar of Banijay: Bigg Boss of entertainment in India

“Etni Khushi muje Aaj Tak nahi hui,” commented a social media user on the post.

“Ranvir bolke heart fail krva diya tha....ab kritika bolke revive krva diya,” wrote another social media user.

“Ohh godd... Aisa kaise taras aa gaya audience pe in logo ko,” read another Instagram comment.

“Yeh Toh Bohut Pehele Hi Evict Hona Ta.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 01:08 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsBigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale: Kritika Malik to exit first in final round, claims social media post; fans react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.70
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -6.45 (-2.07%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.75
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.56%)

    Tata Motors

    1,102.00
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -42.6 (-3.72%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    379.20
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    31 (8.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    534.50
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    37.3 (7.5%)

    Bikaji Foods International

    766.50
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    51.85 (7.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    117.20
    01:32 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.8 (7.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue