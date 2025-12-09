Bigg Boss OTT actor Zeeshan Khan survives late-night car accident in Mumbai, escapes without injuries

TV actor Zeeshan Khan, well-known for shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Bigg Boss OTT, was involved in a car accident on Mumbai's Yari Road. The incident occurred when Zeeshan was returning home from the gym around 10:30 PM on December 8.

Zeeshan Khan survives a car accident in Mumbai Zeeshan Khan’s vehicle collided with a car from the opposite direction. An elderly couple was seated in the other vehicle. Luckily, the mishap did not result in any injuries. Although the police are looking into the matter, they have not yet registered a case, as per Zee News.

No one was harmed despite the minor damage to both cars. As of now, the actor has remained silent on social media over the mishap.

Zeeshan Khan’s popularity From 2019 to 2021, Zeeshan Khan gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Aryan Khanna in Zed TV's Kumkum Bhagya. Later, he made an appearance in Naagin, directed by Ektaa Kapoor. Zeeshan gained even more popularity after he participated in Bigg Boss OTT's debut season. He was well-known on the reality show for maintaining his composure in the face of difficult circumstances.

Although Zeeshan had already established a solid career on television before Bigg Boss OTT, the reality programme allowed viewers to get a deeper look at his personality outside of scripts. However, a rule breach involving physical contact ended his journey on Bigg Boss OTT. Despite the early exit, he later told his fans that he felt like a "winner" because of their support.

Zeeshan kick-started his acting career in 2015 with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan on Star Plus. This was followed by Parvarrish Season 2 on Sony TV. With 919K followers, Zeeshan Khan also enjoys a strong presence on social media.

After Zeeshan’s physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal, he was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT on 25 August 2021. Divya Agarwal went on to win the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, while Nishant Bhat was named the first runner-up of the show.

FAQs When did Zeeshan Khan appear on Bigg Boss OTT? Zeeshan Khan appeared on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.