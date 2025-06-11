Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan's brother ‘Triggered Insaan’ is now married; Netizens hail ‘fairytale wedding’

YouTuber Nischay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan, the elder brother of Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ruchika Rathore on June 10.

Surrounded by close friends and family, the couple said “I do” in a cosy, love-filled ceremony. Nischay shared a series of pictures from his wedding with Ruchika on his Instagram handle, captioning them with a love-filled “Forever.”

As the YouTuber started a new chapter in his life with Ruchika, the pictures from the couple's intimate wedding went viral on social media.

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, a runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, also shared Nischay's post on his story and wrote: “Shadi shuda Triggu”

Nischay Malhan weds Ruchika Rathore: The look In the stunning wedding portraits, Nischay looked regal in a custom-designed beige sherwani paired with a matching turban, crafted exclusively by Madaan Tailors.

Complementing him perfectly, Ruchika turned heads in a vibrant red lehenga, elevating her bridal look with a chooda, oxidised maang teeka, nath, statement traditional jewellery, and a classic bindi. Opting for a soft, natural makeup look, she let her hair cascade freely, adding to her graceful and elegant appearance.

Netizens poured in good wishes for the couple: The comment section overflowed with heartfelt wishes, warm blessings, and emotional messages from longtime fans who felt a personal connection, having witnessed Nischay’s journey unfold online over the years.

Excited to see Nischay and Ruchika start their lives together, fans called their love story “beautiful” and the wedding “straight out of a fairytale.”

“Bhai so dreamy,” a fan said.

“Itne sundar insaan hote hain,aap log toh bilkul radha-krishna lag rahe,” another fan said, referring to the Indian god Lord Krishna.

A user said: “They proved the saying, ‘Keep your relationship private till it becomes permanent’.”

“Finallyyyyy My eyes are filled with sparkles after seeing you in the gorgeous wedding dress,” said another fan.