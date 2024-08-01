Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: When is Grand Finale? Date, time, finalists, prize money and every else you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT is a a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise that is currently being hosted by actor Anil Kapoor.

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: When is Grand Finale? Date, time, finalists, prize money and every else you need to know
Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: When is Grand Finale? Date, time, finalists, prize money and every else you need to know(ANI)

Anil Kapoor-hosted Bigg Boss OTT will air its final episode on Friday with five finalists vying for the trophy. Season 3 has seen more than its fair share of controversy — from legal cases over ‘inappropriate content’ to social media outrage a contestant slapped his peer. The star-studded grand finale will air on Friday night with reports broaching the possibility of special performances and surprise guest appearances.

When and where to watch?

Viewers can tune in on JioCinema at 9 pm tomorrow (August 2) to watch the finale. A premium subscription will be needed to catch the finale.
Bigg Boss OTT3 began airing on JioCinema Premium from June 21 with actor Anil Kapoor as the new host.

Who are the finalists?

The grand finale episode will see Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy and Sai Ketan Rao competing for the top spot. Contestants Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik were evicted from the Bigg Boss house earlier this week during a surprising mid-week elimination. 

The show introduced an ‘outsider’ theme on Day 40 as a social experiment of sorts — asking the housemates to nominate one contestant for elimination. Kataria (who received the highest number of votes) and Malik (who received the least number of votes) were unexpectedly eliminated. The mid-week eviction of two of the strongest contestants in the show had left many fans and viewers in shock.

What is the grand prize?

The winning candidate will receive a whopping 25 lakh prize as well as the Bigg Boss OTT trophy.

Also Read | Elvish Yadav case: Gurugram Court grants bail to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. The reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is streaming on JioCinema.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 04:12 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsBigg Boss Season 3 OTT: When is Grand Finale? Date, time, finalists, prize money and every else you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue