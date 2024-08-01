Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: When is Grand Finale? Date, time, finalists, prize money and every else you need to know

Anil Kapoor-hosted Bigg Boss OTT will air its final episode on Friday with five finalists vying for the trophy. Season 3 has seen more than its fair share of controversy — from legal cases over ‘inappropriate content’ to social media outrage a contestant slapped his peer. The star-studded grand finale will air on Friday night with reports broaching the possibility of special performances and surprise guest appearances.

When and where to watch? Viewers can tune in on JioCinema at 9 pm tomorrow (August 2) to watch the finale. A premium subscription will be needed to catch the finale.

Bigg Boss OTT3 began airing on JioCinema Premium from June 21 with actor Anil Kapoor as the new host.

Who are the finalists? The grand finale episode will see Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy and Sai Ketan Rao competing for the top spot. Contestants Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik were evicted from the Bigg Boss house earlier this week during a surprising mid-week elimination.

The show introduced an ‘outsider’ theme on Day 40 as a social experiment of sorts — asking the housemates to nominate one contestant for elimination. Kataria (who received the highest number of votes) and Malik (who received the least number of votes) were unexpectedly eliminated. The mid-week eviction of two of the strongest contestants in the show had left many fans and viewers in shock.

What is the grand prize? The winning candidate will receive a whopping ₹25 lakh prize as well as the Bigg Boss OTT trophy.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. The reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is streaming on JioCinema.