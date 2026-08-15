‘Biggest scam ever in the world’: Nithin Kamath asks startup founders not to brag about AI; social media reacts

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath criticised startup pitch decks that lead with "we use AI". According to the venture capitalist, the phrase now automatically makes his eyes roll.

Nithin Kamath admitted that he'd nearly stopped reviewing decks opening with that line. He argued that founders must now consider AI merely “table stakes”.

“The number of investment decks I get leading with ‘we use AI’ is ridiculous. It’s reached a point where it automatically makes my eyes roll, and I’ve almost stopped looking at them,” he wrote on X.

Kamath compared boasting about AI usage to bragging about daily bathing. According to him, it simply isn't a genuine differentiator anymore today.

“Bragging that your product uses AI is like bragging that you take a bath every day. It’s not a differentiator. In fact, opening your pitch with it is a surefire way to get ignored, not just by us, but by most serious VCs,” Kamath wrote.

“Especially now that AI has democratized the ability to generate ‘nice-looking’ decks, the last thing you want to do is say the exact same generic things as every other founder using the exact same tools,” he added.

Social media reaction The Zerodha co-founder's post sparked extensive debate and a range of reactions online. One user compared "we use AI" to older buzzwords like computers.

“Honestly, ‘we use AI’ is starting to feel like saying ‘we have a website’. The interesting part is what the AI actually lets you do that you couldn’t do before. That’s the part I’d want to hear about,” commented one user.

Another user suggests that this signals the AI hype bubble is finally bursting. Some questioned whether Kamath risked overlooking genuinely-strong pitches through dismissiveness.

“Wondering if you missed some genuinely good pitches because of the eye roll,” one user wrote.

Others compared this moment to the dot-com bubble era. Several replies offered sharper criticism of AI's current market perception.

One person has called AI a "steaming pile" that merely smells appealing.

“AI is a steaming pile of sh*t which just smells good enough, but no one wants to taste it. AI is the biggest scam ever in the world. Trillion dollars worth of fraud,” the user wrote.

However, some pushed back, arguing that verification matters more than tool origin. They said investors should audit outcomes rather than judge the methods used.

Other commenters drew comparisons to historical technology adoption patterns. One likened current AI claims these days to boasting about having a website.