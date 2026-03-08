Bihar boy’s LA turnaround: He's an IITian who lost job, had a painful breakup and now sells ₹730 chai in California

From sleeping under rice sacks in winter in a small town in Bihar to securing a seat at IIT, landing a job and eventually settling with selling 'chai' for around ₹730 in Los Angeles — Prabhakar Prasad’s journey sounds almost unbelievable. The man now known online as the viral “Chaiguy” recently shared his journey about how he broke free from ‘corporate slavery’ and found happiness, fun in what he does.

“I'm happy selling tea. I've broken free from corporate slavery. The money is less, but the work is more fun,” Prabhakar told Aaaj Tak.

Prabhakar Prasad — popularly known as the “Bihari Chaiwala” or “Chaiguy” also spoke to Humans of Bombay about his journey from a small town in Bihar to shifting to Los Angeles.

How did ‘Chaiguy’ go viral? Originally from Barh, a small town near Patna, Prabhakar’s story grabbed attention after videos of him selling chai for $8 (~ ₹736) a cup in Los Angeles, went viral on social media. The venture came after he was hit by tech layoffs in February 2025, which pushed him to rethink his career path.

Looking back, Prabhakar recounted the ordeals he faced while growing up.

“I was born in Barh, a small town near the Ganga. We were very poor,” he told Humans of Bombay.

The family’s struggles were so severe that they could not even afford basic winter bedding. During cold nights, they slept under dal sacks to keep warm.

Prabhakar said his father tried running several businesses over the years, but none worked out. Despite the financial strain, his parents remained firm believers in the power of education.

The journey from a small Indian town to LA As a child, Prabhakar studied at a Hindi-medium school in Bihar. “I was good at studies. I loved cricket and singing, and I was even the school ‘Senapati’,” he said.

However, life took a dramatic turn after his brother became the target of a kidnapping attempt, forcing the family to leave Bihar overnight and move to Bhopal.

The transition wasn't an easy one.

In Bhopal, Prabhakar moved from a Bihar board school to an English-medium CBSE school, where he initially struggled to keep up.

“From a Bihar board school to an English CBSE one, I didn’t even understand basic words. Kids laughed at my accent. But I worked hard, caught up, and eventually cleared the IIT screening exam,” he said.

He also secured a job in 2008, but the corporate tech world never truly excited him. After pursuing modelling for few years in Mumbai, Prabhakar wanted a 'bigger change.’

‘Bigger change’ At the time, Prabhakar said his girlfriend was living in the United States, and the two had already spent years in a long-distance relationship. Prabhakar decided to try moving to the US, though the process proved difficult. His visa application was rejected twice before he finally succeeded on the third attempt. In 2014, he moved to Texas to pursue an MBA.

The shot to stardom Life in the US brought its own set of challenges. Prabhakar dealt with loneliness, a painful breakup, health issues and repeated career setbacks. Over the next decade, he moved between different cities and jobs, struggling to find stability or fulfillment. Corporate roles came and went, and he was fired more than once. At one point, his health also deteriorated.

During this uncertain phase, he began reflecting on what had remained constant in his life despite the many changes - ‘Chai’.

“There were many days when I had no idea where life was headed.One night, I asked myself, “What’s the one thing that has always stayed constant?” That’s when a friend suggested chai,” he said.

No matter where he lived or what he was going through, the Bihar-bonr man always found comfort in making tea for himself — something that reminded him of home.

When he lost his job in February 2025 amid widespread tech layoffs, he decided to turn that habit into an opportunity.

With very little money, Prabhakar began selling chai in Los Angeles, California. The sweet, Indian-style tea quickly caught the attention of locals and started gaining popularity.

His big breakthrough came months later when he posted a reel of himself selling chai in a traditional Bihari style, with a gamcha draped over his shoulder. The clip quickly went viral online.

While the “Chaiguy” persona resonated strongly on social media, he says the platforms themselves do not generate direct income and instead function mainly as a marketing tool for his business.